Virginia students, teachers, schools, youth groups and law enforcement officers earn top awards for teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts

Twenty-one schools and youth groups across Virginia were among the award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety awards ceremony, held virtually in July. The 17 high schools, two middle schools and two youth groups were awarded the 2021 Youth Traffic Safety Award of Excellence in recognition for their continued dedication and resilience in educating students about driver and passenger safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the school award, YOVASO club sponsors and SROs who made it possible for their clubs to remain active this past year were also recognized for their exemplary efforts and dedication.
“It is important to recognize our students, schools, youth groups and law enforcement for helping to save lives on Virginia’s highways,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “Peer-to-peer programs are key to changing behavior and influencing safe drivers. We are proud and thankful for everyone’s dedication and hard work this past year to promote youth traffic safety.”
Local Youth Traffic Safety Award of Excellence recipients included Caroline High School, Caroline County, and club sponsor Katie Anderson; Colonial Forge High School, Stafford County, and club sponsor Kathleen Mellenberg; Louisa County High School, Louisa County, and club sponsors Sgt. Rob Sarnoski and Dep. Carter Henley; Walker–Grant Middle School, Fredericksburg, and club sponsor Jeanine Popescu; and REACH Homeschool Group, Fredericksburg, and club sponsor Kim Ylisela.
In addition to those awards, Sgt. Rob Sarnoski of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was recognized with the Steven D. Goodwin Lifetime Achievement Award for his work during the 2020–2021 school year.
The YOVASO Awards Ceremony was made possible by a grant from State Farm.
YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and leadership program for teen driver and passenger safety. It is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools and youth groups. YOVASO has 78 active member schools.