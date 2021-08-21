Virginia students, teachers, schools, youth groups and law enforcement officers earn top awards for teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts

Twenty-one schools and youth groups across Virginia were among the award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety awards ceremony, held virtually in July. The 17 high schools, two middle schools and two youth groups were awarded the 2021 Youth Traffic Safety Award of Excellence in recognition for their continued dedication and resilience in educating students about driver and passenger safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the school award, YOVASO club sponsors and SROs who made it possible for their clubs to remain active this past year were also recognized for their exemplary efforts and dedication.