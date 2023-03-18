According to preliminary data for 2022 from the Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 5,917 crashes involved a teen driver from May through August. Additionally, 21 teens aged 15-19 were killed in motor vehicle crashes, 1,914 were injured and 237 were seriously injured in crashes during those months.

Fifty high schools, middle schools and youth groups are participating in Arrive Alive – It’s a Whole Vibe, which is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety and the Virginia State Police. Local participants include Brooke Point, Caroline, Colonial Forge, Louisa County and North Stafford high schools and REACH Homeschool Group.

Participants will take part from March through May by completing activities that educate and remind teens to buckle up, drive safely and to celebrate prom, graduation and other fun events without drugs and alcohol. Middle school students will focus their messaging on being a safe passenger, bicyclist and pedestrian.

Arrive Alive is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. In addition, grants from State Farm support prizes and educational incentives and materials.

Each school and youth group that competes in Arrive Alive will submit its campaign entry at the conclusion of the campaign to be evaluated. Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three participants in the high school and middle school division. Winners will be announced June 16.

For more information or to register your school or youth group for the campaign or to request parent resources, contact Casey Taylor at 540/739-4392 or visit yovaso.org/arrive-alive.

YOVASO is a program of Virginia State Police with grant funding by the Virginia DMV. Free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools and youth groups, YOVASO currently has 87 schools and youth groups that actively participate in the program.