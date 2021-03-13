Virtual arts festival will culminate in Band Together to Fight Hunger event

Stafford County Public Schools invites the community to “Explore the Arts in SCPS” as part of a monthlong celebration of March’s Music in our Schools Month, Theatre in our Schools Month and Youth Art Month. Visit the SCPS Arts website to explore virtual galleries showcasing student artwork, performances and compositions, as well as virtual masterclasses, workshops and more. Throughout March, SCPS will celebrate the positive experiences students have in all fine and performing arts disciplines.

The virtual arts month culminates March 29 at 7 p.m. with a special, virtual edition of the annual Band Together to Fight Hunger performance. The event will showcase Stafford County’s high school bands and include performances, past and present, and interviews with students, directors, alumni and special guests. Community members are asked to support the event by dropping off nonperishable food donations to collection boxes located at all SCPS schools and offices, as well as other locations in the community, through March 26.