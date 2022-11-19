VMI cadet hosts talk show

Brian Jackson, a cadet in the class of 2024, is majoring in English with a concentration in literary studies, philosophy, and rhetoric and writing at Virginia Military Institute. He also hosts a talk show called “In the Life of a Personal Trainer” that broadcasts once a month on WDCA Fox 5 Plus, a television station in Washington, D.C., and on Jackson’s YouTube channel, ImBrianJackson.

Jackson was offered the opportunity to host his own show last summer, after he appeared as a guest on a similar show hosted by his mother, retired U.S. Army Maj. Zoevera Jackson. The executive producer admired his natural on-air poise and demeanor, and thought he would be a fine host. Jackson’s show features leaders in the community who use their gifts and talents to help others reach their personal and professional goals.

“I seek out guests to interview who are inspirational, work to improve the lives of others and are passionate in what they do,” said Jackson. Recent guests include Walter Kirkland, founding president of 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County Inc. in Maryland, and Tarrail Murphy, Marine Corps veteran, certified personal trainer and author of “Get Marine Fit.”

Jackson is able to tape many shows in one day during his school breaks, allowing the station to broadcast them over a period of several months. “Over Christmas break I plan to film five shows and already have my guests lined up, but for now, I want to keep their names a secret,” he said.

Over the summer Jackson studied abroad through the Council on International Educational Exchange program in Ghana, Africa. He studied Twi, the language of Ghana, as well as the culture. He stayed in a hostel at the University of Ghana. “The interior of the hostel was very similar to VMI barracks, so it felt like home,” he quipped.

Jackson, a member of VMI’s wrestling team, is currently working toward his personal training certificate through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He plans to help his fellow athletes, as well as himself with his training. “Physical fitness is a passion of mine. I really enjoy it,” he said.

Jackson comes from a military family. In addition to his mother being an Army veteran, his father retired from the National Guard and is now a police officer at the University of Mary Washington. Jackson is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of the Promaji Club at VMI. He graduated from Massaponax High School.

Upon graduating from VMI, he will commission for eight years into the Army reserves, where he hopes to branch to the adjutant general unit, which specializes in human resources and public affairs. He plans to earn his master’s degree in journalism.