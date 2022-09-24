VOLUNTEER: Become a Northern Neck Master Naturalist

Northern Neck Master Naturalists will offer the Basic Training Class beginning Jan. 14, 2023, and continuing through Nov. 20. Classes will break in mid-May for the summer and resume in mid-August.

Virginia Master Naturalists is a community-based volunteer organization that helps conserve and manage natural resources and public lands through projects, citizen science, education and more.

The class provides an overview of naturalist topics such as mammals, insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds, botany, geology and the relationships within ecosystems. Participants do not need previous education or experience in any of the topics.

Classes will be held two Tuesday evenings each month by Zoom. In-person field trips will be held once a month on Saturdays. These trips will take place at parks and natural areas throughout the Northern Neck and possibly the Middle Peninsula.

The NNMN chapter will hold information sessions in October where interested candidates can learn more about the course schedule, curriculum and activities. Visit northernneckmasternaturalists.squarespace.com to learn more or apply.

At least 16 participants are required to hold the class. The application process includes an application form, interview, background check and three references. The fee for course materials is $150, however, the chapter offers confidential scholarships to cover the fee to ensure everyone is able to participate.