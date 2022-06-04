VOLUNTEERS: Newcomers and Old Friends Club members active throughout community

Newcomers and Old Friends Club recently presented 77 shoeboxes full of goodies to Tammi Ellis, Volunteer Services manager at Mary Washington Hospital. These boxes have been distributed to the Emergency Departments of Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital and Lee Hill Emergency Center as part of the Jared Box Project. The club also donated 24 empty boxes for their use.

Club members also donated 29 Walmart gift cards with graduation cards to homeless graduating seniors at Spotsylvania County high schools. They were presented to Michelle Swisher, school social worker/McKinney Vento liaison. Six Walmart gift cards with graduation cards were also given to Dave Kohlstall, guidance counselor at Orange County High School, for six indigent graduating seniors.

The club was also one of four driving range sponsors of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank’s 21st annual Golf Classic, scheduled for May 6 at Lee’s Hill Golf Course.