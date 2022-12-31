Volunteers plant tulip bulbs in preparation for Historic Garden Week

In preparation for the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week in Virginia, King George County volunteers assist in planting more than 30,000 tulip bulbs donated by Bloomia. The volunteer effort is being led by King George Garden Club, James Madison Garden Club, members of Master Gardener Association of Central Rappahannock Area, and other volunteers.

The tour titled “King George Unveiled: History, Horticulture, and Homes” will feature beautiful private homes and gardens, tours of the native plant demonstration garden at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, and much more, including a “pop-up” tulip picking garden.

The King George tour, hosted by Rappahannock Valley Garden Club, is scheduled for April 18. For more information visit vagardenweek.org.

Follow the tour on Facebook and Instagram: Historic Garden Week in Fredericksburg. Tickets go on sale in February. Email fredericksburg@vagardenweek.org with questions.