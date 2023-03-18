The Rappahannock Chapter of American Red Cross recently held its annual Sound the Alarm event. Red Cross volunteers and partners from the Fredericksburg City Fire Department and Jenkins Restoration installed 103 smoke alarms and shared fire safety information with residents in need. During these home visits, volunteers shared the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan. Since the program’s inception in 2014, Red Cross volunteers have installed just under 34,000 throughout Virginia. To learn more about home fire prevention and safety, visit soundthealarm.org. This free service is made possible by donations from individuals and local businesses. To get involved in life-saving activities such as Sound the Alarm, visit redcross.org to learn more.