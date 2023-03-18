The Rappahannock Chapter of American Red Cross recently held its annual Sound the Alarm event. Red Cross volunteers and partners from the Fredericksburg City Fire Department and Jenkins Restoration installed 103 smoke alarms and shared fire safety information with residents in need. During these home visits, volunteers shared the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan. Since the program’s inception in 2014, Red Cross volunteers have installed just under 34,000 throughout Virginia. To learn more about home fire prevention and safety, visit soundthealarm.org. This free service is made possible by donations from individuals and local businesses. To get involved in life-saving activities such as Sound the Alarm, visit redcross.org to learn more.
Volunteers 'Sound the Alarm' on fire prevention
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser recently attended the Port Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department annual banquet.
The Fredericksburg community came together to raise more than $164,000 by the night of the event, more than doubling the original fundraising goal.
U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. John Kelley, an air support control officer, shoots an M1014 shotgun at Camp Pendleton, California.
Seaman Jayla McKnight, a native of King George County, serves with pre-commissioning unit John L. Canley, operating out of San Diego, California.
University of Mary Washington hosted a Virginia Science Olympiad competition, bringing hundreds of fifth- through 12th-grade science enthusias…