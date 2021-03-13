Washington Heritage Museums Receives Grants from Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region

The Washington Heritage Museums is grateful to have recently received funding from the Community Foundation of the Central Rappahannock River Region through generous grants from two separate funds. Washington Heritage Museums maintains four historic house museums in downtown Fredericksburg, each associated with the Washington family. In addition to preserving the museums, its mission is to engage and inspire a wide audience through its programs, tours and special events.

WHM received a $4,000 grant from the foundation’s Community Relief Fund to assist with the production of student workbooks for elementary-age students, as well as funding for preservation projects at the four properties. The workbooks augment social studies instruction for elementary students, whether they are receiving instruction in school, online or at home. They contain information on life from the 1760s through the 1830s, with games, projects and puzzles to reinforce the lessons.