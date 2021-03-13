Washington Heritage Museums Receives Grants from Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region

The Washington Heritage Museums is grateful to have recently received funding from the Community Foundation of the Central Rappahannock River Region through generous grants from two separate funds. Washington Heritage Museums maintains four historic house museums in downtown Fredericksburg, each associated with the Washington family. In addition to preserving the museums, its mission is to engage and inspire a wide audience through its programs, tours and special events.
WHM received a $4,000 grant from the foundation’s Community Relief Fund to assist with the production of student workbooks for elementary-age students, as well as funding for preservation projects at the four properties. The workbooks augment social studies instruction for elementary students, whether they are receiving instruction in school, online or at home. They contain information on life from the 1760s through the 1830s, with games, projects and puzzles to reinforce the lessons.
The second grant, from the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund, will greatly assist the organization with a focus area of its 2019 Strategic Plan. Through research and interpretation, WHM is working to share a more inclusive history of the properties and their inhabitants. Interpretive panels will be designed, fabricated and installed in the historic kitchen of the Mary Washington House. The kitchen tour is self-guided, and the panels will focus on the lives of Mary Washington’s six enslaved workers. In addition to the enslaved worker’s interpretation project, the organization will also be able to purchase reference materials for use by all WHM site interpreters. This will help all staff members as they continue to expand their knowledge on the ethical interpretation of slavery.
“We are truly grateful for these two grants,” said Executive Director Anne Darron. “They will allow Washington Heritage Museums to focus on two areas that are so vitally important to the community and our nation right now. As parents seek to educate their elementary-age students, we will be able to offer relevant and engaging content made possible by the Community Relief Fund. The Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund grant will allow Washington Heritage Museums to continue to broaden the history interpreted at our museums as called for in our Strategic Plan.”
Founded in 2012, the museum group received four museums by deed of gift from Preservation Virginia in 2013. The locally managed nonprofit sees to the preservation of the museums and offers tours, programs and special events to further their mission of publicly sharing their history and the role Fredericksburg played in the 18th and early 19th centuries.
The Washington Heritage Museums includes the Mary Washington House, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern and St. James’ House. St. James’ House serves as the museum group’s headquarters. The other three properties are currently open Friday through Monday, noon to 4 p.m. Support for the museums is funded through admissions, donations, grants and memberships.