Washington-Lewis Chapter, NSDAR presents Historic Preservation Recognition Award to Friends of Wilderness Battlefield

The Washington–Lewis Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently applied for an award to present to the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield for its outstanding work on creating the hospital room exhibit at Ellwood. The Historic Preservation Recognition Award recognizes and honors an individual or group that has done remarkable work at the community level in historic preservation.

This award was quickly approved, and Washington–Lewis Regent Susan Wachter and First Vice Regent Beth Stenstrom presented it to Friends of Wilderness Battlefield President Bob Lookabill at the FoWB annual meeting in November at Wilderness Baptist Church.

Ellwood was used as a convalescent hospital with 132 wounded soldiers who were too severely injured to be able to be moved following the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863. FoWB wanted to be sure these men were remembered and that visitors understand that Ellwood was used as a hospital during that time, as well as being the headquarters for the Fifth Corps, United States Federal Troops, during the Battle of the Wilderness in 1864.

FoWB volunteers spent hundreds of hours researching Civil War medicine, hospitals and convalescent hospitals before making the hospital room exhibit at Ellwood a reality. In particular, Bob Lookabill, Bob Epp, John Kanaster and Greg Mertz traveled to various museums and talked with numerous experts in the field, plus volunteers worked closely with recently retired Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy to ensure that the exhibit met National Park Service standards.

The result is an outstanding exhibit, and the Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR, is proud to recognize FoWB with this special and well-deserved award.

Elwood, currently closed for the season, is owned by the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Friends of Wilderness Battlefield helps steward the property with the park service, and its website is fowb.org. The Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR, strongly supports historic preservation, and its website is washingtonlewischa.wixsite.com/washingtonlewis.