Waste Management of Virginia awards $5,000 Think Green grant to King George Family YMCA

Waste Management of Virginia has awarded King George Family YMCA a $5,000 Think Green grant.

Since the King George Family YMCA opened its doors in 2008, the nonprofit has been providing enrichment activities and programs to children in the area. According to YMCA Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Taylor, Waste Management’s Think Green grant will help fund the nonprofit’s Social Responsibility program. The program’s curriculum is project-based learning and extensively teaches children in grades K–5 about the importance of recycling and environmental education.

Students in the program become recycling ambassadors to help increase recycling awareness in the community and at home. Currently, the program has a total of 700 children enrolled in 15 sites across the Rappahannock area.

“This grant will play a significant role in continuing our recycling and environmental education through our Social Responsibility program,” said Taylor. “The King George Family YMCA has maintained a great working relationship with Waste Management for many years and we treasure this partnership.”