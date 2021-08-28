WATCH NOW: Young filmmaker wins Audience Choice award at Stafford County Public Schools Film Festival

Stafford County Public Schools invited current students and 2020 graduates to submit their short films, 30 seconds to 10 minutes in length, for its 2021 annual film festival. The event was held virtually on June 4 and in person at Stafford High School on June 5.

Filmmakers shared their experiences with creating their videos during a Q&A, and for the first time an Audience Choice Award was presented. Along with the prestigious title, sponsor Mission BBQ (Stafford) honored the winner with a special gift basket.

The winner of the SCPS Film Festival 2021 Audience Choice Award was “Kidnapper” by Dylan Auguste, an eighth grader at H.H. Poole Middle School.

Dylan’s movie is a little less than 5 minutes long, and he, his parents and sister star. In the film, a man kidnaps a boy, and the boy’s sister tries to find out what happened to her brother.

Dylan attended a film making camp in New York over the summer, and he made another short, silent film. He loves movies—watching and making them. His favorite film maker is Jordan Peele, and his favorite genre is horror.

Dylan also plays travel basketball and was on the school track team last year. He hopes to play in the NBA one day and to become a film director.