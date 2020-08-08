Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association awards 2020 scholarships

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients. Each of the 10 recipients will receive a $500 award, totaling $5,000.
Tykia Cottoms, a graduate of Eastern View High School and member of Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, will attend University of Lynchburg.
Daejah Herndon–Williams, a graduate of Culpeper County High School and member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Stanardsville, will attend Old Dominion University.
Azariah Johnson, a graduate of Patriot High School and member of New Life Community Baptist Church, will attend North Carolina State University.
Taquoia Kilby, a graduate of Tallwood High School and member of Union Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.
Iceysis Lewis, a graduate of Blue Ridge School and member of Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will attend Hampden–Sydney College.
Tiana Minor, a graduate of Fauquier High School and member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Warrenton, will attend North Carolina A&T State University.
Elijah Reaves, a graduate of Eastern View High School and member of Unity Baptist Church, Culpeper, will attend Hampton University.
Tamea Thrift, a graduate of Eastern View High School and member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum, will attend Clark Atlanta University.
Kyra Washington, a graduate of Orange County High School and member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Orange, will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.
M. Taylor White, a graduate of Woodward Academy and member of World Changers Church International, College Park, Ga., will attend Howard University.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association represents 38 churches in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock and Greene counties. The annual scholarship is open to students with a deadline of May 1; it is awarded during the association’s annual session in July. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual session was canceled, however, scholarships are still being awarded.
For more information about the scholarship, contact the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams at pastorhwilliams@minister.com or Deacon Robert Glasker at rglasker@hotmail.com; or visit waylandblueridge.org.