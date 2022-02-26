WELCOME>> Dutch ambassador visits Gari Melchers Home and Studio

Gari Melchers Home and Studio recently welcomed the Honorable André Haspels, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States, as well as his wife and several embassy staff members. The visit was inspired by the significant ties to the Netherlands Melchers had in his early artistic career. In 1884, he founded an art colony at Egmond aan Zee in the Netherlands with fellow American artist George Hitchcock.
At painting’s left: Joanna Catron, assistant director and curator, Gari Melchers Home and Studio; Ambassador André Haspels; Scott Harris, executive director, UMW Museums; and Mrs. Bernie Haspels. Others present are staff from the Netherlands embassy.