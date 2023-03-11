Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center celebrated the 103rd birthday of Evelyn “Ebby” Hynson, one of the skilled nursing facility’s residents and a renowned artist in the Colonial Beach community. Hynson was treated to a fun and loving celebration with Westmoreland’s care team and her fellow residents.

“Ebby is a local institution—both here at Westmoreland and within the Colonial Beach art community,” said Misty Reynolds, administrator. “We were so thrilled to spend her birthday with her and celebrate it in style.”

Hynson’s talent and passion for art began when she was a child. “At about 3 years old I got a slate and easel and just started drawing,” she said during an interview with the Virginia Healthcare Association several years ago. “When I was about 6 years old, I saw a picture of a big sail boat and told my teacher I wanted to draw it on the blackboard. I did and she kept it on the blackboard all year round.”

Though she couldn’t afford to go to college, Hynson attended a year of art school at James Madison University at the age of 59. She specializes in freehand painting and always believed in her art, saying, “When you have a talent, you just know it.”

Hynson has resided at Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center since 2013. She spent 25 years with the United Mine Workers and moved to Colonial Beach with her late husband, Sammy, after she retired. In her retirement, she shared her painting skills with members of the Colonial Beach community and became a well-known, local figure. Hynson grew up in Washington, D.C.

