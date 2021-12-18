Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center honors Colonial Beach Police, Fire and Rescue Squad during National First Responders Day

In recognition of National First Responders Day, Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Colonial Beach honored the local police and fire departments and volunteer rescue squad for their heroism in the face of emergencies.

For the observance, the skilled nursing facility provided the first responders with lunch prepared by Jersey Mike’s.

“Colonial Beach’s police officers, firefighters and rescue squad members are heroes, through and through,” said Westmoreland’s Nancy Niswander, director of admissions and business development. “This annual observance and lunch are small tokens of Westmoreland’s everyday appreciation and gratitude for their bravery and all they do to help those in the Colonial Beach community.”

Congress established National First Responders Day in 2017. The annual fall observance serves as a day of gratitude for those who take immediate action and are the first on the scene of stressful situations.

Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab and long-term residential care. Its specialized programming aims to meet the health care needs of area residents.