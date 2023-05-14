Jack and Theresa Rayburn tied for first place with Randy Bagby at Occoneechee State Park in the Individual–Exceptional Service category of the Virginia State Parks 2022 Volunteer of the Year awards. The Rayburns’ work at Westmoreland State Park was critical in helping operations run smoothly despite many staff vacancies. The couple pitched in to help build an outdoor classroom, led a First Day hike, improved trails, planted wildflowers and performed maintenance duties. They also stepped up to fill a last-minute vacancy in the campground host program and volunteered for a month to greet visitors, maintain campsites and ensure campers had positive and memorable experiences at the park. Adding to all this, the Rayburns donated money to buy plants for a beautiful, educational and ecologically significant pollinator garden to continue their involvement in the Virginia Master Naturalist program. Dedicated and hardworking volunteers donated 210,693 hours of time and talent at 41 state parks across the commonwealth in 2022. If you are interested in volunteering at a Virginia State Park, visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/volunteers for more details.