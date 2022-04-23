Westmoreland student wins Norton Writer’s Prize

Fanning’s essay, “Many of Those Trees Were My Friends: An Apologia for the Land Ethic,” impressed the judges who commented, “The author of this essay compares and contrasts different approaches to the environment, assessing each philosophical stance and seeking to understand the consequences of human behavior in relation to the environment.” They continued by saying, “Combining analysis and personal experience, the author follows Aldo Leopold in emphasizing the need for humans to see themselves as part of an interconnected community and to show respect for nonhuman members.”