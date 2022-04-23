Westmoreland student wins Norton Writer’s Prize

W.W. Norton & Company, a New York City book publisher, recently announced winners of its 2021 Norton Writer’s Prize. Rappahannock Community College student Mary Margaret Fanning of Westmoreland County won the $1,000 prize for a student attending a two-year college or university.
Fanning’s essay, “Many of Those Trees Were My Friends: An Apologia for the Land Ethic,” impressed the judges who commented, “The author of this essay compares and contrasts different approaches to the environment, assessing each philosophical stance and seeking to understand the consequences of human behavior in relation to the environment.” They continued by saying, “Combining analysis and personal experience, the author follows Aldo Leopold in emphasizing the need for humans to see themselves as part of an interconnected community and to show respect for nonhuman members.”
“Mary Margaret was a stand-out student in Philosophy 220 (Ethics) from the beginning of the semester, and this essay represents the culmination of her hard work in the course,” said Dr. Gena McKinley. “When I read the essay, I thought about the Norton Writer’s Prize because it recognizes the many qualities of great writing, including creativity and originality. Mary Margaret’s essay checked all of the boxes!”