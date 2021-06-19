Whitley selected as Fredericksburg public defender

“Lauren is an experienced and zealous trial and appellate attorney,” said Dave Johnson, executive director of the VIDC. “Having served as the deputy public defender for the city of Richmond, and as a supervising senior assistant public defender in our Fairfax office prior to that, Lauren has established herself as a skilled, passionate advocate and an inspirational leader.”

Whitley graduated from the University of Chicago in 2001 and Vermont Law School in 2007. Since then, she has advocated for her clients at all court levels in Virginia. She is an experienced appellate attorney, having handled hundreds of appeals in the Virginia Court of Appeals and Virginia Supreme Court. Whitley has also presented at various local and state legal trainings and conferences on topics ranging from defending against Commonwealth’s appeals, mitigation and best practices in writing petitions for appeals. She is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and currently serves as vice president on the board of directors for the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.