Wildcat Battalion cadets advance to regional air rifle championships

The Wildcat Battalion Air Rifle Marksmanship Team competed in the 2022–23 Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Civilian Marksmanship Program Postal Competition and finished 14th out of 157 teams. Aleena Owens was not only the Wildcat Battalion’s best shooter, she was the overall best shooter of the entire match, among all 1,308 cadets who competed. Cadet Owens will be joined by Cadets Sameer Singh, Charles Wallace and Angelina Govoni to represent the Wildcat Battalion at the JROTC Regional Championships in Anniston, Alabama, in February 2023.