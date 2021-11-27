WILDCAT BATTALION: Cadets top competition in Portsmouth

The unarmed regulation platoon, inspection platoon, color guard and armed squad led by Mackenzie Kushner, Branden Johnson, Zachary Johnson and Gabriel Wess, respectively, all finished in first place.

The drill team also had a second-place finish in military academic testing. Overall, the drill team finished in first place among seven high schools. Notable standout was Cadet Mackenzie Kushner, who finished in first place out of more than 200 cadets in the unarmed knockout competition that evaluates cadets on their knowledge and practical application of Marine Corps drill and ceremony.