During their spring break, Wildcat Battalion cadets from Mountain View High School traveled to Halsey Academy in New Jersey to compete in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One 2023 Youth Physical Fitness competition. The female team took first place overall, and the male team placed fourth among the 15 high schools that competed. Individual standouts for the female team were Cadets Addysin Brown and Reghan Reynolds, who received gold medals for their overall performance. Jay Addiss and Aaron Hudson received bronze medals. Cadets Brown, Angelina Govoni and Davia Hoover finished among the top seven in the pushup competition.
WILDCAT BATTALION CADETS TOP FITNESS COMPETITION
