WILDCAT BATTALION: Drill team places first in Delaware

Mountain View High School’s Wildcat Battalion Drill Team finished in first place overall in competition at First State Military Academy in Delaware.

Mountain View High School’s Wildcat Battalion Drill Team recently competed at First State Military Academy in Delaware. The Unarmed Regulation Platoon led by Mackenzie Kushner, the Unarmed Exhibition Platoon led by Aily Barrera, and the Inspection Platoon led by Ryland Harding each finished in second place. The Armed Regulation and Exhibition Platoons led by Nathanial Paredes and Brian Castleberry, respectively, and the Color Guard led by Zachary Johnson each took first place. The drill team finished in first place overall among seven high schools. If the team places first in its March drill meet, it will be invited to compete at the MCJROTC Drill National Championships.

