The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Drill Team competed at Northeast High School in Maryland on Jan. 14 in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One Mid-Atlantic Drill Qualifier. The Armed Regulation and Exhibition platoons led by Michael Tanguay and Zachary Parker finished in third place. The Armed Inspection and Unarmed Regulation platoons led by Ian Crandall and Aleena Owens finished in second place. The Unarmed Color Guard and Unarmed Exhibition platoon led by Christopher Kamm and Korina Simien both finished in first place. The Wildcat Battalion finished in third place overall among all Mid-Atlantic MCJROTC programs.