Wildcat Battalion Drill Team tops competition

On Oct. 29, the Wildcat Battalion Drill Team competed at the Hampton Roads Joint Services Drill Competition at York High School in Yorktown. The Armed Regulation Platoon led by Michael Tanguay placed second, and the Armed and Unarmed Regulation Squads and the Inspection Platoon, led by Michael Goodwin, Addysin Brown and Ian Crandall, respectively, all finished in first place. Overall, the Drill Team won first place among 11 high schools. Notable individual standout was Cadet Marin Hawthorne, who finished in second place out of more than 200 cadets in the unarmed knockout competition that evaluates cadets on their knowledge and practical application of Marine Corps drill and ceremony.