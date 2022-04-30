In February, the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Marine Corps JROTC Air Rifle Marksmanship Team traveled to Chandler, Arizona, to compete in the JROTC Regional Air Rifle Championships. The team finished 16th out of 294 teams. In individual results, Cadet Govoni placed 55th, Cadet Kushner placed 85th, Cadet Singh placed 78th and Cadet Wallace placed 76th out of almost 1,400 competitors.
WILDCAT BATTALION: Marksmanship team travels to regional championships
