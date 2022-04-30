 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WILDCAT BATTALION: Marksmanship team travels to regional championships

  • 0
WILDCAT BATTALION: Marksmanship team travels to regional championships

Mountain View High School Marksmanship Team traveled to Arizona for the JROTC Regional Air Rifle Championships.

In February, the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Marine Corps JROTC Air Rifle Marksmanship Team traveled to Chandler, Arizona, to compete in the JROTC Regional Air Rifle Championships. The team finished 16th out of 294 teams. In individual results, Cadet Govoni placed 55th, Cadet Kushner placed 85th, Cadet Singh placed 78th and Cadet Wallace placed 76th out of almost 1,400 competitors.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge No. 875 recently donated $500 to the Fredericksburg Law Enforcement United chapter; another $500 was also donated to the Spotsylvania LEU Chapter.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert