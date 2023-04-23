During spring break, the Wildcat Battalion Raider Challenge Team from Mountain View High School competed in the McDonough High School Army JROTC Raider Challenge competition in Pomfret, Maryland. The team led by Alexandra Marsh finished second in both the Single Rope Bridge and 5K Squad Run, earning them a fourth place finish overall among 13 teams. Additional raiders include Alexander Brown, Ian Crandall, Jayden Easley, Cody Johnson, Christopher Kamm, Sergio Rapallini, Malachi Simien and Charles Wallace.
Wildcat Battalion Raider Challenge Team competes at Army JROTC Raider Challenge
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three deer, including one that's albino, gather on the edge of a field in Sumerduck as sunset nears.
Pitch Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby—Major League Baseball’s free events for boys and girls—will be held at the Virginia Credit Union…
The two-day competition had students programming robots to complete simulated missions to maneuver a course and retrieve an object crucial to …
Notes from Stafford County schools.
Free trees at Earth Day giveaway