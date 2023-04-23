During spring break, the Wildcat Battalion Raider Challenge Team from Mountain View High School competed in the McDonough High School Army JROTC Raider Challenge competition in Pomfret, Maryland. The team led by Alexandra Marsh finished second in both the Single Rope Bridge and 5K Squad Run, earning them a fourth place finish overall among 13 teams. Additional raiders include Alexander Brown, Ian Crandall, Jayden Easley, Cody Johnson, Christopher Kamm, Sergio Rapallini, Malachi Simien and Charles Wallace.