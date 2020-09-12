Wildcat Battalion recognized as best unit in its region

In only its third year, the Mountain View High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has won the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the 2019–20 school year, recognizing it as the most outstanding unit in its region. There are 268 programs worldwide currently divided among four regions.
The Wildcat Battalion started the year by hosting week long Leadership and New Cadet Orientation training Camps in July 2019, when the school year started three weeks earlier than the prior year.
The battalion made a significant number of color guard appearances and participated in/hosted several unit community service events, promotion and awards formations, and recruiting events.
The battalion competed in the Old Dominion Junior Rifle League where the air rifle team did very well against local shooters in shoulder-to-shoulder matches.
The Wildcat drill team finished fourth in Region One, the CyberPatriot teams both finished well with one team making it to the Gold Tier semifinals, and the Raider Challenge platoon competed in two competitions early in the year before their season was cut short in the spring.
The battalion visited the Virginia Military Institute campus and hosted a Marine Corps Birthday Cadet Ball at the Clubs at Quantico. By far their proudest achievement, the graduating senior cadets combined to amass over a million dollars in enlistments and scholarship money.
MVHS closed for the year on March 13, due to the pandemic. Cadets hope to get back on track this year as soon as pandemic related restrictions allow it.
