Wildcat Battalion supports Wreaths Across America at Oak Hill Cemetery

The Wildcat Battalion supported Wreaths Across America at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Dec. 17, with a color guard and honor detail while also laying wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths Across America takes place at cemeteries across the country to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our youth the value of freedom.

RCC students attend student leadership conference

Nine Rappahannock Community College students, accompanied by RCC’s Dean of Student Development Dr. David Keel, and student engagement specialist Tyhesha Smith, recently attended the VCCS Student Leadership Conference in Roanoke.

