The Mountain View High School drill team recently competed at Hermitage High School in Richmond. The armed regulation, unarmed regulation and inspection platoons led by Michael Tanguay, Aleena Owens and Ian Crandall, as well as the armed squad led by Ty Gray, all finished in first place. Overall, the Wildcat Battalion finished in first place among seven high schools. Notable standouts were Cadets Aily and Angie Barrera, who both had perfect inspection scores, and Cadets Levi Brooks, Malachi Simien and Derrick Walker, who each finished in the top 10 of the knockout competition.