Wildcat Battalion's hard work earns fourth consecutive Naval Honor School accolade

In September, Mountain View High School was named a Naval Honor School for the fourth consecutive year, 2021–22. The MVHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program started the year by hosting weeklong Leadership and New Cadet Orientation training camps in July. It also had 12 cadets complete the MCJROTC Cyber/STEM virtual summer camp.

The Wildcat Battalion made 12 color guard appearances, participated in eight unit community service events, 13 rifle team competitions (nine shoulder-to-shoulder), five drill meets (31 element and five team trophies, most being first place, including 16 knockout winners) five CyberPatriot events, two Raider Challenge competitions, four promotion and awards formations, and three recruiting events.

In October the Wildcat Battalion was the subject of an Inspector General inspection. All four regional directors were on deck to help facilitate internal compliance standards with respect to conducting IG inspections throughout the MCJROTC program worldwide. The inspection results were outstanding with no discrepancies. Cadets also visited the Virginia Military Institute campus and hosted a Marine Corps Birthday Cadet Ball at the Clubs at Quantico. The battalion also conducted one big SnapRaise fundraiser.

The veteran and novice CyberPatriot teams finished the season ninth and 11th among all MCJROTC teams worldwide and first and second among all JROTC branches in the state of Virginia. Unfortunately, only the top six USMC teams advanced to the semifinals. Both the veteran and LE-1 JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB) teams made it to the second round.

The marksmanship team competed in the Old Dominion Junior Rifle League from October to March. After six months of competition, they finished second out of eight high schools and third out of 12 teams that included four American Legion teams. Additionally, the marksmanship team competed in the 30th annual American Legion of Virginia 3-Position Air Rifle Championships. The battalion also had two teams finish third and sixth out of 26 teams from all over Virginia at the American Legion Northern Virginia Regionals.

The MCJROTC Program Air Rifle Competition saw the battalion’s top four shooters finish 25th out of 163 teams. Having secured their spot as only the 25th best MCJROTC team, these shooters traveled to Chandler, Arizona, in February to compete in the JROTC Regional Air Rifle Championships where they finished 16th out of all JROTC teams.

The Wildcat Battalion Drill Team finished fourth overall at the MCJROTC Drill National Championships in April in Daytona Beach, Florida, after winning five element trophies. The team also had four cadets win in the knockout competitions, first place in armed knockout and sweeping the top three spots in unarmed knockout.