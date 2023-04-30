The Wildcat Battalion Marksmanship Team competed in The American Legion Air Rifle Northern Virginia Regional Championships in Centerville. Team 1 finished third among 13 teams. Team 2 finished in seventh place. Cadets Aleena Owens, Sameer Singh and Angelina Govoni were each awarded a gold medal and along with Charlie Wallace will compete at the American Legion Virginia State Championships in May. Cadets Jocelyn Borges, Caeleigh Brown, Brooke Hartkopf, Katelynne Maitland, Aidin Lehrman and Charlie Wallace were all awarded bronze medals.
Wildcat cadets advance to American Legion State Championships
