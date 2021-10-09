WILDCATS: Raider platoon finishes second at competition

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Raider platoon recently competed at West Potomac High School in Alexandria. The platoon took second place in the logistics relay and 5k run and first place in the litter carry relay, finishing in second place overall among 12 high schools.
Members of the platoon, led by Cadet Branden Johnson, include Addysin Brown; Brian, Dakota and Mackenzie Castleberry; Ryland Harding; Branden Hoffa; Michael Hurd and Zareh Perez.
