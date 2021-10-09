 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILDCATS: Raider platoon finishes second at competition
0 comments

WILDCATS: Raider platoon finishes second at competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WILDCATS: Raider platoon finishes second at competition

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Raider platoon recently competed at West Potomac High School in Alexandria.

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Raider platoon recently competed at West Potomac High School in Alexandria. The platoon took second place in the logistics relay and 5k run and first place in the litter carry relay, finishing in second place overall among 12 high schools.

Members of the platoon, led by Cadet Branden Johnson, include Addysin Brown; Brian, Dakota and Mackenzie Castleberry; Ryland Harding; Branden Hoffa; Michael Hurd and Zareh Perez.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert