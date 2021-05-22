Wittman receives Pegasus Award from United States Transportation Command

Congressman Rob Wittman, R–1st District, has received the Pegasus Award from the United States Transportation Command. USTRANSCOM bestows the Pegasus Award upon strong proponents of the command and its mission to conduct globally-integrated mobility operations, lead the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provide enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the joint force in support of national objectives.

The award reflects how science, intellect and understanding underpin the keys to conducting globally-integrated mobility operations: the dynamic synchronization of our global mobility posture, global mobility capacity, and global command, control and integration.

“The United States Transportation Command remains foundational to the very core of American success worldwide,” Congressman Wittman said. “USTRANSCOM affects our military at all levels—from the care and trust we place in their administration of household goods moves for individual servicemembers, to the confidence we hold in their global logistics systems to get our weapons and supplies into the hands of deployed warfighters.

“I am honored to receive the Pegasus Award and to advocate for USTRANSCOM’s enduring mission of projecting and sustaining combat forces to deter war, protect the security of our nation and win decisively should deterrence fail. This award serves as an opportunity to highlight the critical nature of USTRANSCOM and how crucial it is to adequately fund USTRANSCOM priorities.”