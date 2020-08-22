Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg continues to serve the community through quarantine

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has continued to meet and participate in community-minded activities through the COVID-19 quarantine. Meetings were held virtually each month from April through July. Donations have been made to the Hazelwild Therapy Riding Program, Fredericksburg Area Food Bank and the Fredericksburg Service League.
The club year ended with the election of new officers. Officers elected for a 2020–22 term of office are from left to right: Beverly Rawlings, president; Cindy Baker, first vice president; Marie Thomas, second vice president; Nancy Rubin, third vice president; Carolyn Ledbetter, treasurer; and Dianne Watson, corresponding secretary. Janet Lahr Lewis, recording secretary, is not pictured.
Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Wednesday, by joining Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw in the reading of the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Proclamation. Other prominent women will join the mayor, including Marcie Catlett, superintendent of Fredericksburg Public Schools; Meg Bohmke, chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors; and Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College. The event will take place in front of City Hall at 11 a.m. The public is invited.
The members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg will embark on many new community service projects in 2020–22, including working to support families, students, military and senior citizens affected by COVID-19. The club’s goal is to continue to carry out the motto “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
For more information about the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, visit sites.google.com/site/fwcorg. Information regarding the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs can be found at gfwc.org.
