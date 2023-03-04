The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recently delivered school supplies to the teachers at Conway Elementary School. The teachers receiving the donated supplies are Pierce Pelletier, fifth grade; Tina Cunningham, fourth grade; Glen Miller, fourth grade; and Michael Cunningham, fourth grader and helper. Fifth grade teacher Faith Harvin is not pictured.
Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg delivers supplies to Conway Elementary School
