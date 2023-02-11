Chief John and Minnie Lightner gave an informative presentation on the community life and culture of the Patawomeck Tribe centered in White Oak in Southern Stafford County at Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg's general meeting, held at the Dorothy Hart Community Center in January. The Patawomeck Tribe was formally recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2010 and is one of Virginia’s 11 state-recognized tribes. The majority of tribal members still live within 10 miles of their ancestral villages on Potomac Creek. The tribal museum and cultural center is located at Little Falls, just across the Rappahannock River.