The President’s Award for Woman of the Year 2022–23 was presented to Sally Cooney Anderson by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg on April 19. This prestigious award is given to a woman who, through her leadership and service, has made major contributions to preserve and enhance the quality of life in our region. Retiring to the greater Fredericksburg community in 2005, Anderson’s dedication, commitment and service to our community includes involvement in the disAbility Resource Center; in AARP Virginia, where she earned the Virginia Gordon Morton Award for Community Service; the Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters Hall of Fame Award; and the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club, where she earned the prestigious “Lion of the Year” award. Anderson’s personal mission statement, “to set an example for joy-filled living, to inspire and enable people to discover their potential to seize opportunities and to share abundance,” is very much alive and well lived.