WOMAN'S CLUB: Donation supports Stafford Food Security Inc.

Marie Thomas, a member of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, looks on as President Bev Rawlings and Barbara Atkins, chair of civic engagement and outreach, present a check for $1,055 to Tim White, director of Stafford Food Security Inc., an organization that provides meals for families in Stafford and King George counties to combat hunger. Need has been greater during the COVID-19 virus, and the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is proud to contribute to this worthy cause.