WOMAN'S CLUB: Fredericksburg group celebrates Woman of the Year

Bev Rawlings, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, applauds 2021–2022 Woman of the Year Trish Vaughan at the club’s April luncheon at the Fredericksburg Country Club. For her outstanding contributions to the Fredericksburg community, the club presented Vaughan with an engraved pewter bowl and $100 check to the charity of her choice: the food pantry at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.