 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WOMAN'S CLUB: Fredericksburg group celebrates Woman of the Year

  • 0
2021–2022 Woman of the Year Trish Vaughan

Bev Rawlings, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, applauds 2021–2022 Woman of the Year Trish Vaughan.

Bev Rawlings, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, applauds 2021–2022 Woman of the Year Trish Vaughan at the club’s April luncheon at the Fredericksburg Country Club. For her outstanding contributions to the Fredericksburg community, the club presented Vaughan with an engraved pewter bowl and $100 check to the charity of her choice: the food pantry at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert