Bev Rawlings, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, applauds 2021–2022 Woman of the Year Trish Vaughan at the club’s April luncheon at the Fredericksburg Country Club. For her outstanding contributions to the Fredericksburg community, the club presented Vaughan with an engraved pewter bowl and $100 check to the charity of her choice: the food pantry at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.
WOMAN'S CLUB: Fredericksburg group celebrates Woman of the Year
Ladies from the Stafford and North Stafford Rotaries attended Fredericksburg’s second annual Mom Prom at the Jepson Alumni Executive Center.
Rescues who work with feral cat colonies signed up for an opportunity to bring their trapped cats to the Fred SPCA clinic to receive free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations.
The Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion Drill Team won the Region One Mid-Atlantic Sectional at First State Military Academy in Delaware in March.
Jayden Easley of Troop 26, Aquia District in Stafford County, showed confidence and initiative in quickly taking actions that saved the life of a classmate, earning him the BSA Medal of Merit.
Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg made wreaths to help Woodmont Center's residents celebrate spring.
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
CLASSES / EVENTS
Together, VTCA and FMVA came up with the idea of presenting an educational display to a Virginia school to help bring awareness to students of their local rocks and minerals.
The moon exits the Earth's umbra during the total lunar eclipse May 15–16.
THORNBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL