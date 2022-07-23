 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMAN'S CLUB: Fredericksburg group installs new officers

Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg held its April luncheon at Fredericksburg Country Club. President Bev Rawlings welcomed honored guests, GFWC Virginia President Dale Fisher (left) and GFWC President-Elect Joyce Jolly of the Northern District (right).

Fisher installed the 2022–2024 officers of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.

The new officers are: President Marie Thomas, First Vice President Cindy Baker, Second Vice President Phyllis Flohr, Third Vice President Nanci Rubin, Treasurer Carolyn Ledbetter, Recording Secretary Janet Lahr Lewis and Corresponding Secretary Beckie Resio.

