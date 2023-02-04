An annual educational project of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is to support the Fredericksburg Area Head Start program with books and monetary donations. Laura Dove, director of Headstart, was present at the January meeting to collect financial donations and nearly 100 books for the program. The club is happy to support education in the community, especially as it pertains to programs for the children.
Woman's Club of Fredericksburg supports Fredericksburg Area Head Start
