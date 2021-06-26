Women and Girls Fund celebrates $35,000 in grants to community organizations

The Women and Girls Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has been busy working toward the future of its grant program and membership outreach. Since 2013, the fund has granted nearly $120,000 to 24 organizations with the mission of helping improve the lives of local women and girls.

Each year, organizations are invited to apply for funding to help meet a specific need facing women and girls in the community. For the 2021 grant cycle, the Women and Girls Fund made funding available to programs that targeted the health of women of all ages—physically, mentally and emotionally—an essential need during the time of COVID-19. Agencies with programs created in response to health concerns during the COVID-19 crisis were particularly encouraged to apply.

Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (RCASA) received $10,000 for “Resiliency Tech Talks.”

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB) received $15,000 for “Project LINKS Baby Bucks Boutique and Certified Career Recovery Position.”

Girls Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia received $5,000 for “Girls Scouts ‘Good Vibes’ Programming Activity.”

Postpartum Support Virginia received $5,000 for “Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies: Greater Fredericksburg Maternal Mental Health Coalition.”