Women and Girls Fund celebrates $35,000 in grants to community organizations

The Women and Girls Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has been busy working toward the future of its grant program and membership outreach. Since 2013, the fund has granted nearly $120,000 to 24 organizations with the mission of helping improve the lives of local women and girls.
Each year, organizations are invited to apply for funding to help meet a specific need facing women and girls in the community. For the 2021 grant cycle, the Women and Girls Fund made funding available to programs that targeted the health of women of all ages—physically, mentally and emotionally—an essential need during the time of COVID-19. Agencies with programs created in response to health concerns during the COVID-19 crisis were particularly encouraged to apply.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (RCASA) received $10,000 for “Resiliency Tech Talks.”
- Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB) received $15,000 for “Project LINKS Baby Bucks Boutique and Certified Career Recovery Position.”
- Girls Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia received $5,000 for “Girls Scouts ‘Good Vibes’ Programming Activity.”
- Postpartum Support Virginia received $5,000 for “Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies: Greater Fredericksburg Maternal Mental Health Coalition.”
This year, the membership pushed its fundraising into overdrive to raise more than twice as much as would have been available via the endowment. The endowment is funded by a membership of women, each pledging $1,000. The Women and Girls Fund’s vision is to grow its membership to 1,000 women to develop a million-dollar endowment. The fund is nearly halfway there.
A generous philanthropist has offered a $10,000 donation if the fund reaches its 500-member goal by the end of June. To join this dynamic organization committed to the issues affecting women and girls throughout the region, visit cfrrr.org/who-we-are/join-the-women-and-girls-fund.