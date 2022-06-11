Women and Girls Fund grants $50,000 to 3 regional nonprofits

The Women and Girls Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has awarded $50,000 to three regional nonprofit organizations working to meet the needs of women and girls in our community.

On May 12, members of the Women and Girls Fund gathered for the fund’s annual Live Ballot event. This event highlights the role of participatory philanthropy at The Community Foundation. Fund members heard from nonprofit organizations regarding their grant application and made their funding decisions.

Each year, organizations are invited to apply for funding to help meet a specific need facing women and girls in the community.

Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic was awarded $20,268 to fully fund its “Focus on Women’s Health” program.

STEM Education and Innovation Center was awarded $15,000 to fully fund its TechBridge Girls and Virginia-Out-of-School Time program.

Rappahannock Area YMCA was awarded $14,732 to partially fund its “YCMA Power Scholars Academy” program.

The Women and Girls Fund welcomes new members to join and invest in women and girls as a powerful way to advocate for the community. Members of the fund focus their talent, ideas and financial resources to meet the critical needs of women and girls in our community. Over time, The Community Foundation seeks to grow The Women and Girls Fund to 1,000 women who, together, donate $1 million creating an endowment that makes future grantmaking a permanent, sustainable community asset. To learn more or join, visit cfrrr.org/who-we-are/womenand-girls-fund.