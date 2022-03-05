Woodford teen named Division 2 Young Marine of the Year for second year

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, announced its Division 2 Young Marine of the Year: YM/Sgt. Maj. Ian Ross, 16, of Woodford. He is a member of the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines in Fredericksburg. Ross is home-schooled and currently a junior in high school.

For the second year in a row, Ross is the top Young Marine in Division 2 which includes Washington, D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Over the course of the year, he will travel to other units throughout the division to lead, motivate and serve as a role model for other Young Marines.

“For YM/Sgt. Maj. Ross to be selected twice for this prestigious title says a great deal about his leadership and character,” said retired Marine Corps Col. William P. Davis, national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “After spending time with Sgt. Maj. Ross last year at several Young Marines’ events, I can say he is an extraordinary member of our program.”

As Division 2 Young Marine of the Year, Ross will escort WWII veterans to the annual Reunion of Honor trip to Guam and Iwo Jima in March. The island of Iwo Jima is open only one day each year for this special reunion of Japanese and American veterans. The Reunion of Honor was canceled in 2021 because of COVID.

“The Young Marines has given me so much,” Ross said. “I am excited to continue using the leadership skills and tools that the Young Marines has given me to inspire the next generation of youth and adult leaders.”

Ross joined the Young Marines at age 8 and is in his eighth year in the program.

“I joined the Young Marines as a shy kid, but over my time in the program, I have been challenged to rise above what I ever thought was possible,” Ross said. “This program has pushed me outside of my comfort zone, and I would not be the person I am today without the Young Marines.”

As a Young Marine, he was named the Unit Young Marine of the Year and the Old Dominion Regimental Young Marine of the Year. In addition, he is a public affairs correspondent for his Young Marines unit and at the national level.

The Young Marines organization is divided into six divisions across the United States. Each Division Young Marine of the Year must meet vigorous requirements such as graduating from Advanced Leadership School at the Young Marines’ National Leadership Academy, maintaining high academic achievement in school and maintaining high standards of physical fitness.

In the spring, Ross will represent his division in competition with five other division winners for the title of National Young Marine of the Year.

Outside of the Young Marines, Ross is involved in student council, baseball and football. After graduation, he plans to enlist in the Marine Corps.

He is the son of Kirk and Stephanie Ross, the unit commander and adjutant, respectively, of the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines. Kirk Ross was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Young Marines is a national nonprofit youth education and service program for boys and girls, age 8 through the completion of high school. The program promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members and focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline.

For more information, visit the official website at youngmarines.org.