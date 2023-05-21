The YMCA used a combination of strong staff solicitation and a huge financial showing from its four branch boards and regional board to raise a record amount on Give Day. While there are still some gifts to come in, the organization has raised more than $250,000, a 25% increase over the previous high of $200,000 in 2022.

Regional Board Member Mike Turner and his wife, Betsy, continue to lead from the front as their major gift got things started. “Betsy and I are always impressed with the work that the Y does in the community, especially the underserved population,” commented Turner. “Their mission of inclusiveness is so important so that all people have a seat at the table and can enjoy the benefits that the Y has to offer.”

“The response on Give Day from the community, board(s) of directors and staff, is nothing short of a validation that the community supports the work that we do and believes in our mission,” said Rappahannock Area YMCA CEO Barney Reiley. “Our board and staff are 100% invested in the mission of the Y, but it sure is rewarding to see the response from the community as well. I have always been impressed with this community; its commitment to helping others is second to none.”

Devlin Reiley, public relations director for the YMCA praised the work of all of the staff and boards and had special praise for Director of Philanthropy Susan Maida for streamlining the fundraising efforts for Give Day, “Susan has taken the hard work of the staff and board and made the process more efficient, which in turn has leveraged our efforts in a positive way, which ultimately enhances our bottom line. This year we had over 400 unique gifts, which is the most we have ever had. When you add the grassroots support with a few large gifts like the Turners’, you have a successful day like we just had.”