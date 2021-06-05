YMCA to host pickleball tournament

The Massad Family YMCA will host a pickleball tournament at its outdoor courts at 212 Butler Road in Stafford County on June 19. The round robin tournament is being held to raise funds for expanding the number of outdoor pickleball courts from two to six.

Players will be put into groups of eight; at the completion of each group’s round robin matches (total of seven matches), the top three winners will be awarded gold/silver/bronze medals. The YMCA will also provide prizes for the top three finishers in each group.

Players are encouraged to seek pledges from family and friends to support the fundraising effort at a suggested starting point of 50 cents per point earned in the tournament. Alternately, prospective donors can pledge a fixed amount at the suggested starting point of $20.

The fee is $40 for YMCA members and $50 for non-YMCA members; SFS members receive a $5 discount on their fee. Check-in time is 8 a.m.

The Marlins, the YMCA’s swim team, will run a concession stand with water, Gatorade and food items for sale.

The rain date is June 20. The tournament will be moved indoors if weather is non-conducive for play.

For details, contact Israel Peltz at ipeltz@family-ymca.org; or 540/371-9622, ext. 1090.