Young appointed to National Child Passenger Safety Board

Young is a D.A.R.E. officer and 16-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He first became a certified child passenger safety technician in 2008, in large part because his job put him in regular contact with children using car seats and their families. He also was looking for a way to positively impact his community by implementing injury prevention tactics. By 2014, he was training new CPSTs as an instructor and the coordinator of the child safety seat install program.