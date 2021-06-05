 Skip to main content
Young appointed to National Child Passenger Safety Board
Young appointed to National Child Passenger Safety Board

The National Child Passenger Safety Board has appointed Deputy Justin Young to its board. Young will serve as Public Safety Law Enforcement Representative.

Young is a D.A.R.E. officer and 16-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He first became a certified child passenger safety technician in 2008, in large part because his job put him in regular contact with children using car seats and their families. He also was looking for a way to positively impact his community by implementing injury prevention tactics. By 2014, he was training new CPSTs as an instructor and the coordinator of the child safety seat install program.

Spotsylvania has expanded its program efforts and now is listed as a Virginia Department of Health Safety Seat Check Station. The sheriff’s office team has grown to 20 child passenger safety technicians, hosts 6 to 12 community events annually and accommodates year-round individual car seat checks.

Justin Young

Young

 Benjamin Monroe
