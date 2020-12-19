Young Marine Anthony Featherston awarded inaugural scholarship to American Military University

Featherston is a member of the Quantico Young Marines commanded by Erin Paredes. His most significant Young Marines awards are the “Commendation of Merit—Division Level” and “Color Guard Ribbon—National level.” He earned the first at a division encampment at which he had to combine three different Young Marine units and form a cohesive team. For the second, he participated in the color guard for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle for Iwo Jima. An additional award was “Drill Competition—National Level” for which he received the highest commander score.

Featherston is a senior at North Stafford High School. In Marine Corps Junior ROTC, he received the American Legion Award of Scholastic Excellence and American Legion Award of Military Excellence. He also received the Daedalian Medal and the appointment of Senior Enlisted Advisor. He is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the student body, secretary of the Model United Nations, treasurer of the Math Honors Society, and president and founder of the Debate Club.

“American Military University is delighted to help educate a great young man and good high school student like Anthony who comes from a family of Marines,” said John Aldrich, vice president for Military & Corporate Outreach of the American Public University System, the parent company of AMU.