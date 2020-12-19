Young Marine Anthony Featherston awarded inaugural scholarship to American Military University

A youth member of the Young Marines, YM/Staff Sgt. Anthony Featherston of Stafford County has been awarded a full scholarship to the American Military University, a private college that is a part of the American Public University System. This is the university’s inaugural scholarship.
Retired Marine Corps Gen. Al Gray, AMU’s chairman of the board and 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, presented the scholarship to Featherston in October at the American Veterans Center in Arlington. The presentation was filmed and aired as part of the American Veterans Center’s two TV shows: “American Valor: We Stand Together” and “The Wounded Warrior Experience.” It was nationally syndicated and viewed worldwide at military bases and on Navy ships around the world.
Featherston’s full scholarship covers tuition, books and other fees. After high school graduation, he plans to major in electrical engineering with a minor in history. He hopes to work as an engineer until he can gain the portfolio to become a historian and eventually curate in a museum.
“We are excited that American Military University selected Anthony for their scholarship,” said Jim Roberts, president of the American Veterans Center. “With his family’s long service record in our military, Anthony’s background in the Young Marines, and now his chance to attend a great university like AMU, I know we will be hearing great things from him very soon.”
Featherston is a member of the Quantico Young Marines commanded by Erin Paredes. His most significant Young Marines awards are the “Commendation of Merit—Division Level” and “Color Guard Ribbon—National level.” He earned the first at a division encampment at which he had to combine three different Young Marine units and form a cohesive team. For the second, he participated in the color guard for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle for Iwo Jima. An additional award was “Drill Competition—National Level” for which he received the highest commander score.
Featherston is a senior at North Stafford High School. In Marine Corps Junior ROTC, he received the American Legion Award of Scholastic Excellence and American Legion Award of Military Excellence. He also received the Daedalian Medal and the appointment of Senior Enlisted Advisor. He is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the student body, secretary of the Model United Nations, treasurer of the Math Honors Society, and president and founder of the Debate Club.
“American Military University is delighted to help educate a great young man and good high school student like Anthony who comes from a family of Marines,” said John Aldrich, vice president for Military & Corporate Outreach of the American Public University System, the parent company of AMU.
Featherston is the son of Master Sgt. Philip Featherston, United States Marine Corps, and Michelle Featherston. He has three older brothers, two of whom are on active duty, and three younger sisters; one is a Young Marine.
“This scholarship is an amazing opportunity for me to both remember my past and to advance to my future,” Featherston said. “The Young Marines has been instrumental in my life. If the program is taken seriously and its ideals applied, it will set a Young Marine on a great moral path.”
