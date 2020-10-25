Young Marines honored at retirement for service, achievement

The Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, of Fredericksburg, recently honored two young people at their retirement from the Young Marines. The Young Marines program is a national youth program for boys and girls, ages 8 through high school, that focuses on “leadership, citizenship through community service, self-discipline and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.”

The outstanding Young Marines are YM/Sgt. Maj. Macie Ross and YM/Master Gunnery Sgt. Issac Jones.

Both of them were Young Marines for over 10 years as members of the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines, Fredericksburg, and compiled impressive records of service and achievement. Both received certificates of achievement and checks for $500.

YM/Sgt. Maj. Macie Ross joined the Young Marines on July 27, 2010, with the Lance Cpl. Caleb John Powers Young Marines, and retired on Sept. 12, 2020, as a Young Marine sergeant major and the former Division Two Young Marine of the Year. Ross has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and departs for Parris Island in November. Commandant Scott Pipenhagen and Natalie Maas MCL Auxiliary President Trish Jones presented Young Marine Macie Ross a check for $500 for her retirement from the Young Marines.

YM/Master Gunnery Sgt. Issac Jones amassed a remarkable record in the Fredericksburg Young Marines unit as well as providing excellent leadership at the unit and regimental level. Jones joined the Young Marines on March 6, 2010, with the Camp Pendleton Young Marines and retired from the Young Marines as a Young Marine master gunnery sergeant on Aug. 5, 2020. Jones plans to attend trade school to become an electrician. Commandant Dave Glasgow and Natalie Maas MCL Auxiliary President Trish Jones presented Young Marine Issac Jones a check for $500 for his retirement from the Young Marines.